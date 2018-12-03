FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling trend coming through this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A cooling trend will take place over the next few days. A cold front pushed through the area this morning, but the coldest air associated with this weather system is delayed by about 12 hours.
That means the really cold air won’t arrive until tonight. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 60s under abundant sunshine making for a really nice start to the work/school week.
Jackets and coats will be wanted for Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Thursday. Morning lows will dip to 40° Tuesday morning and near freezing Wednesday morning.
A brief, light freeze will be possible Wednesday morning for our counties in SW Mississippi. Temperatures don’t warm up much during both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Highs both days will top out in the mid 50s. The next warming trend begins Thursday afternoon. This warming trend won’t be as significant as the last, but more subtle. Highs by the Friday will be in the mid 60s.
Late Friday our next storm system will approach. Scattered showers and t-storms will be in the second half of the Friday forecast. Showers and t-storms will be likely Election Day Saturday as the storm system moves overhead. Exact timing of the worst of the weather will still need to be fine tuned, but for now the models are trending towards lunchtime.
Long range models are suggesting this to be a heavy rain threat with a potential for severe weather but certainly not guaranteed. Rainfall totals of one to three inches will be possible with a few localized spots picking up over four inches.
Some nuisance flooding of flood prone poorly drained areas will certainly be possible. The storm system should be out of here by Sunday allowing us to salvage half of our weekend. It will trend colder once again for the start of the following week.
