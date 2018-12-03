FIRST ALERT AFTERNOON FORECAST: Cooling trend coming through this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It gets cooler over the next several days with morning lows in the 30s range for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will moderate as we head into the weekend, but the weather turns wet and potentially stormy from Friday afternoon into Saturday.
Monday was a beautiful December day under blue skies and sunshine, and skies will remain clear through the night and into Tuesday.
A ‘dry’ cold front pushed through the region during Monday’s pre-dawn hours but that front’s cooling effects won’t be felt until tonight. After a morning start in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s for Monday, temperatures will drop noticeably for the rest of the week.
Sunrise temperatures for Tuesday will be near 40s for the Red Stick with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s, even with the abundant sunshine. It gets even cooler for Wednesday, with a morning start in the low to mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge and daytime highs in the mid 50s. While the Baton Rouge area likely dodges an official freeze for early Wednesday morning, be ready for a little frost for the morning start. Some of our SW Mississippi viewers could experience a light, brief freeze to start the day. Like Tuesday, we expect mainly-clear skies through the day on Wednesday.
Clouds will be slowly returning on Thursday but it stays dry and it gets a little warmer with highs in the low 60s for the Capital region.
So the First Alert Forecast keeps the weather ‘dry’ for the next three days, but don’t hope for a fourth. Scattered-to-likely rains return for the latter half of Friday with a very wet Saturday expected. While it is too early for high confidence, there are some early signs for potentially strong-to-severe storms over that two-day spell, especially on Saturday. In addition, both of our key extended range models - the American GFS and the European ECMWF - are hinting at rain totals of 2” to 4” for the two-day event.
The First Alert extended outlook calls for a clearing on Sunday (Dec 9), accompanied by another dose of cool, dry continental air from the north. At this time, it looks like morning lows will return to the 30s for Monday through Wednesday, with the potential for a light freeze for the Red Stick on Tuesday.
