FIRST ALERT AFTERNOON FORECAST: Cooling trend coming through this week

Sunrise temperatures for Tuesday will be near 40s for the Red Stick with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s, even with the abundant sunshine. It gets even cooler for Wednesday, with a morning start in the low to mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge and daytime highs in the mid 50s. While the Baton Rouge area likely dodges an official freeze for early Wednesday morning, be ready for a little frost for the morning start. Some of our SW Mississippi viewers could experience a light, brief freeze to start the day. Like Tuesday, we expect mainly-clear skies through the day on Wednesday.