Denham Springs teen riding high with donated bike

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Denham Springs teen Ethan Choojitarom is riding high on his new bike.
The 16-year old got the specialized wheels this week from the Wheels to Succeed Program, a partner with the McMains Children’s Development Center in Baton Rouge.
Ethan has Cerebral Palsy and other brain deficiencies that limit his motor skills. The bike has a wide base, lower center of gravity, and extra straps so that Ethan can enjoy the benefits of consistent exercise.
“It helps me stretch my legs out more,” Ethan said. “Exercise will improve your mood. Of course.”
Ethan’s mother Gale is very grateful for the program, and not just because of her son. She says many families with special needs children have such high medical bills that they can’t afford specialized bikes, which can cost upwards of $3,000.
“The thought of getting a bike or something like that that is thousands of dollars is usually out of reach for people who have kids with special needs,” Gale said. “It made him feel like every other kid who has a bike.”
Ethan also loves music, and is currently learning sound editing. He says that is a possible career for him. Wheels to Succeed has helped many other children in the Baton Rouge area.
