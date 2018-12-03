City officials to host household hazardous materials collection event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous materials at an upcoming drive-through drop-off event scheduled to happen on Saturday, December 15.
Household hazardous materials, when improperly managed, can threaten the safety of workers collecting trash, according to information provided by city officials. City officials report, household hazardous materials negatively impact almost every aspect of the environment, polluting the air, water and soil. Over the past 28 years, East Baton Rouge residents have safely disposed of over three million pounds of household hazardous materials through local collections like the one that will be held on December 15.
WHEN: Saturday, December 15.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge ( participants should enter the drive-through drop-off site from Scenic Highway at Foss Street)
WHAT TIME: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Household hazardous materials will not be accepted from businesses and other commercial sources, or by people who live outside East Baton Rouge Parish. For a full list of which household hazardous materials will be accepted community members can contact the City-Parish Recycling Office at (225) 389-5194, visit www.brla.gov/recycle, or view the list below.
Items that will be accepted:
- fertilizers
- pool chemicals
- insecticides
- pesticides
- gasoline
- cleaning products
- oil paint and paint products
- automobile tires
- auto products including used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters
- cooking oil
- fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs
- lead acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries
- stereos and televisions.
- Liquids that are labeled and closed in containers holding five gallons or less.
- Electronics including: ink cartridges, phones, fax machines, computer and computer components, flat screen monitors, wires and laptops.
Items that will not be accepted:
- ammunition
- explosives and fireworks
- non-residential waste
- radioactive devices (smoke/fire/detectors)
- large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon
- Styrofoam peanuts
- school lab waste
- fire extinguishers
- appliances (white goods) or furniture
- copiers
- construction and demolition debris
- asbestos-containing building materials
- biomedical hazardous material.
Although latex paint is not considered hazardous, it is one of the main materials brought to the collection for disposal. As an alternative, residents can safely dispose of small amounts of left-over latex paint by mixing it with equal parts kitty litter, allowing it to dry out, and then placing the can in their garbage cart. Habitat for Humanity also accepts full or partially full cans of Latex Paint, and full, unopened, undamaged cans of Oil Paint year round. Call Habitat for Humanity at (225) 315-0127 for details. For further information on safe paint disposal, visit www.brgov.com/recycle.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.