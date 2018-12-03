City officials to host household hazardous materials collection event

Although latex paint is not considered hazardous, it is one of the main materials brought to the collection for disposal. As an alternative, residents can safely dispose of small amounts of left-over latex paint by mixing it with equal parts kitty litter, allowing it to dry out, and then placing the can in their garbage cart. Habitat for Humanity also accepts full or partially full cans of Latex Paint, and full, unopened, undamaged cans of Oil Paint year round. Call Habitat for Humanity at (225) 315-0127 for details. For further information on safe paint disposal, visit www.brgov.com/recycle.