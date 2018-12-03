City calls for jury trial in lawsuit filed over downtown Baton Rouge library

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The city has filed a lawsuit on Friday against the architects and general contractor involved in the design and construction of under-constructed downtown library, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
Construction for the library has been stalled since a structural failure was detected in April.
In the lawsuit, the city names WHLC Architecture, Schwartz/Silver Architects of Massachusetts, Buquet & Leblanc and their insurance companies for breach of contract, negligence, breach of warranties, misrepresentations and breach of good faith and fair dealing.
The lawsuit was filed in the 19th Judicial District Court after weeks of mediation hearings involving the architects and the general contractor, and seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial.
Related stories
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.