1 child dead, 40 injured in crash with bus carrying Orange Mound youth football teams

SALINE COUNTY, AR (WMC) - An Orange Mound Youth football team was involved in a serious crash in Arkansas Monday morning.
One child has died and 40 others are injured, Arkansas State Police says.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Saline County, AR as the Orange Mound Youth Association was coming back from a tournament in Texas.
Children ages 7-12 were on the bus at the time along with four coaches.
A coach tell us the bus rolled over four times.
Those who were injured have been transported to area hospitals.
Twenty children have been taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.