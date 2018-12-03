Beginner farmers in New Orleans eligible for free training

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginner farmers in New Orleans have the option of a free yearlong training program called Grow Louisiana.
Louisiana State University’s AgCenter is offering the program starting in January, funded with a federal grant. Interested farmers may apply through Dec. 14 online. Eligible farmers include those with fewer than 10 years of experience, including farmers just getting started.
Grow Louisiana offers whole-farm planning, horticulture and business training, along with mentoring.
The program will hold three-hour classes in New Orleans every Tuesday evening for eight weeks. Another eight weeks of classes will be held in the fall. Participants are expected to attend 15 of the 17 night classroom sessions, along with other activities.
The AgCenter says the goal is to build a statewide network of farmers who are successful.