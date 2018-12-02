Parking attendant robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A parking lot attendant was robbed at gunpoint by two subjects as he was placing boots on vehicles, according to a preliminary report from the New Orleans Police Department.
Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Burgundy and Iberville Street.
One suspect pulled out a weapon and stated “give me my money back or I will kill you” and then reached into the victim’s vehicle taking $240 dollars and his chest camera.
Both subjects fled the location in a black Ford F-150.
Police say the suspect is described as a heavy black male with dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as a tall black male with a thin build, dark skin, with scar on his left cheek. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
