LSU to play undefeated UCF in New Year’s Day Fiesta Bowl

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU (9-3) will play in the program’s 50th bowl game, and its 19th-consecutive bowl berth.
The Tigers will head west for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. They’ll play the University of Central Florida.
Kickoff in Glendale, Ariz., is set for noon CT (11 a.m. local) at State Farm Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 10 a.m. CT.
The 48th-annual Fiesta Bowl will mark LSU's 50th all-time bowl appearance, its first west of Texas.
It will also be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Tigers and Golden Knights.
Tickets to LSU’s bowl game will go on sale to the public at www.LSUtix.net.
CFP Semifinals
Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma - Dec. 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame - Dec. 29
Additional “New Year’s Six” Bowls
Chick-fil-A Peach, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. CT - TBA
PlayStation Fiesta, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. CT - TBA
Rose pres. by Northwestern Mutual, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT - TBA
Allstate Sugar, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT - TBA
College Football Playoff Final Rankings
1. Alabama, 13-0
2. Clemson, 13-0
3. Notre Dame, 12-0
4. Oklahoma, 12-1
5. Georgia, 11-2
6. Ohio St., 12-1
7. Michigan, 10-2
8. UCF, 12-0
9. Washington, 10-3
10. Florida, 9-3
11. LSU, 9-3
12. Penn St., 9-3
13. Washington St., 10-2
14. Kentucky, 9-3
15. Texas, 9-4
16. West Virginia, 8-3
17. Utah, 9-4
18. Mississippi St., 8-4
19. Texas A&M, 8-4
20. Syracuse, 9-3
21. Fresno St., 11-2
22. Northwestern, 8-5
23. Missouri, 8-4
24. Iowa St., 8-4
25. Boise St., 10-3
AP Top 25 Week 15
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points
1, Alabama (61), 13-0, 1,525
2, Clemson, 13-0, 1,460
3, Notre Dame, 12-0, 1,405
4, Oklahoma, 12-1, 1,327
5, Ohio State, 12-1, 1,254
6, Georgia, 11-2, 1,247
7, UCF, 12-0, 1,158
8, Michigan, 10-2, 1,076
9, Washington, 10-3, 992
10, Florida, 9-3, 894
11, LSU, 9-3, 847
12, Washington State, 10-2, 845
13, Penn State, 9-3, 773
14, Texas, 9-4, 763
15, West Virginia, 8-3, 694
16, Kentucky, 9-3, 639
17, Syracuse, 9-3, 516
18, Mississippi State, 8-4, 375
19, Fresno State, 11-2, 373
20, Utah, 9-4, 362
21, Texas A&M, 8-4, 359
22, Army, 9-2, 209
23, Boise State, 10-3, 144
24, Missouri, 8-4, 133
25, Iowa State, 8-4, 110
