LSU to play undefeated UCF in New Year’s Day Fiesta Bowl

LSU will face UCF in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl (LSU Athletics Creative Services)
By Mykal Vincent | December 2, 2018 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:34 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU (9-3) will play in the program’s 50th bowl game, and its 19th-consecutive bowl berth.

The Tigers will head west for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. They’ll play the University of Central Florida.

Kickoff in Glendale, Ariz., is set for noon CT (11 a.m. local) at State Farm Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

The 48th-annual Fiesta Bowl will mark LSU's 50th all-time bowl appearance, its first west of Texas.

It will also be the first meeting on the gridiron between the Tigers and Golden Knights.

Tickets to LSU’s bowl game will go on sale to the public at www.LSUtix.net.

CFP Semifinals

Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma - Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame - Dec. 29

Additional “New Year’s Six” Bowls

Chick-fil-A Peach, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. CT - TBA

PlayStation Fiesta, Jan. 1, 12 p.m. CT - TBA

Rose pres. by Northwestern Mutual, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT - TBA

Allstate Sugar, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT - TBA

College Football Playoff Final Rankings

1. Alabama, 13-0

2. Clemson, 13-0

3. Notre Dame, 12-0

4. Oklahoma, 12-1

5. Georgia, 11-2

6. Ohio St., 12-1

7. Michigan, 10-2

8. UCF, 12-0

9. Washington, 10-3

10. Florida, 9-3

11. LSU, 9-3

12. Penn St., 9-3

13. Washington St., 10-2

14. Kentucky, 9-3

15. Texas, 9-4

16. West Virginia, 8-3

17. Utah, 9-4

18. Mississippi St., 8-4

19. Texas A&M, 8-4

20. Syracuse, 9-3

21. Fresno St., 11-2

22. Northwestern, 8-5

23. Missouri, 8-4

24. Iowa St., 8-4

25. Boise St., 10-3

AP Top 25 Week 15

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Alabama (61), 13-0, 1,525

2, Clemson, 13-0, 1,460

3, Notre Dame, 12-0, 1,405

4, Oklahoma, 12-1, 1,327

5, Ohio State, 12-1, 1,254

6, Georgia, 11-2, 1,247

7, UCF, 12-0, 1,158

8, Michigan, 10-2, 1,076

9, Washington, 10-3, 992

10, Florida, 9-3, 894

11, LSU, 9-3, 847

12, Washington State, 10-2, 845

13, Penn State, 9-3, 773

14, Texas, 9-4, 763

15, West Virginia, 8-3, 694

16, Kentucky, 9-3, 639

17, Syracuse, 9-3, 516

18, Mississippi State, 8-4, 375

19, Fresno State, 11-2, 373

20, Utah, 9-4, 362

21, Texas A&M, 8-4, 359

22, Army, 9-2, 209

23, Boise State, 10-3, 144

24, Missouri, 8-4, 133

25, Iowa State, 8-4, 110

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.