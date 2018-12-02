FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, comfortable temperatures for Sunday before cool down this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It will remain a warm but comfortable end to the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal. A cool down is on the way though.
A strong cold front arrives Monday with the cold air gradually pushing into the area during the first half of the work/school week. Temperatures Monday will be comfortable, but have the heavy jackets handy for Tuesday, Wednesday and the first half of Thursday.
Tuesday afternoon won’t get out of the mid 50s. A few areas will see a light morning freeze Wednesday morning. Right now the forecast keeps metro Baton Rouge above freezing. Thursday morning will be another cold one with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
A warming trend begins Thursday afternoon keeping the temperature roller coaster going. Our next storm system approaches on Friday leading to some scattered PM showers and t-storms. The storm system moves overhead Election Day Saturday.
Showers and t-storms look to arrive during the first half of Saturday with a few storms being strong to severe. Heavy rain will also be a concern. You may want to look at voting later in the day on Saturday at this time. A cold front will push all the showers and t-storms out of the area by late Saturday. The first part of the following week will once again be chilly but dry.
