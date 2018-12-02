FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool down on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay way above normal to end the weekend, but it will feel more comfortable thanks to an influx of drier air.
After a comfortably cool morning start Sunday, afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 70°s which is about 10 degrees above normal for early December.
A cool down is on the way, though.
A strong cold front is forecast to move through the area late Monday. This front won’t have any moisture to work with so rain is not in the forecast. Colder temperatures will be felt by Tuesday. Have the kids in jackets and coats for the middle of the school and work week.
Morning lows Tuesday through Thursday will be cold in the mid 30°s and low 40°s.
A warming trend occurs to end the week keeping the Fall temperature roller coaster going. Highs will be back into the mid 60°s by Friday.
Another storm system and cold front is forecast to arrive Election Day Saturday. Showers and t-storms will begin to increase late Friday and become more widespread and potentially intense Saturday. Right now severe weather is not a guarantee, but long range models are trending towards strong storms passing through the area.
Temperatures will once again take a dip for the following week with drier weather also expected.
