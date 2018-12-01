Third case of fatal deer disease sparks reminder of carcass importation bans

Louisiana is one of 41 states that have instituted cervid carcass importation bans, however CWD has not been detected in Louisiana although it has been in 25 states, including Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. A 4-year-old buck that tested positive for CWD in January was found only a few miles from the Louisiana border on the east side of the Mississippi River. Officials with LDWF say a second positive deer was detected in October in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, located in the northeast part of the state and approximately 130 miles northeast of the cases in Issaquena County.