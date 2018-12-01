Third case of fatal deer disease sparks reminder of carcass importation bans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks confirmed a 2-year-old doe harvested in Issaquena County is the third deer to test positive for chronic wasting disease since January 2018, sparking a reminder from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) of cervid carcass importation bans prohibiting the importation of “high risk” animal parts across state lines.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects members of the cervid family, LWDF reports. The disease is spread through contact with infected saliva, blood, urine and feces from live or dead deer. Disease transmission also occurs through contact with infectious material in the soil, food and water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that CWD can infect humans. However, it is strongly recommended that people do not consume parts from known CWD positive animals.
Louisiana is one of 41 states that have instituted cervid carcass importation bans, however CWD has not been detected in Louisiana although it has been in 25 states, including Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. A 4-year-old buck that tested positive for CWD in January was found only a few miles from the Louisiana border on the east side of the Mississippi River. Officials with LDWF say a second positive deer was detected in October in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, located in the northeast part of the state and approximately 130 miles northeast of the cases in Issaquena County.
According to LDWF, it can take one to two years for infected animals to become symptomatic. When symptoms appear they can include emaciation, lethargy, abnormal behavior and loss of bodily functions. Other signs include excessive salivation, loss of appetite, progressive weight loss, excessive thirst and urination, teeth grinding and drooping ears. Symptomatic deer should be reported to the nearest LDWF Field Office.
High risk parts, excluding deboned meat, quarters with no part of the head or spinal column, meat that is cut and packaged, clean skulls with antlers, capes, cleaned cervid teeth, and finished taxidermy products, that are harvested in other states may not be transported into Louisiana, LDWF says. Animals specifically mentioned as part of the ban include white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, fallow deer, axis deer, sika deer, red deer and reindeer.
Deer hunters who would like to have their harvest tested may contact LDWF Field Offices throughout the state or visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/CWD for more information on CWD.
