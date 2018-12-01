State revenue to take hit from falling oil prices

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana could miss out on as much as $30 million in revenue if oil prices continue fall to their $50 per barrel projection, according to LSU economist, Jim Richardson.
The current rate has gas prices in Baton Rouge among the lowest in the nation, with most stations hovering around $2 per gallon.
“It looks like a tax cut,” Richardson said. “The problem is that in this situation, I’m getting a gain because I’m buying cheaper gas. There’s somebody in the chain, though, that’s losing because they’re selling it to me at a cheaper price.”
Oil and gas revenue accounts for around 4 percent of Louisiana’s budgeted income, Richardson says. The impact of dips in oil prices could be much worse if the state still relied on oil and gas for a larger portion of its budget, as it did during the oil boom decades ago.
Richardson sits on the Revenue Estimating Conference, which frequently adopts economists' revenue forecasts so the legislature knows how much money to budget. During their last meeting, House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Cameron Henry objected to the current forecast of a surplus.
The REC must be unanimous, so the state does not currently have a budget estimate. Henry, who is not on the committee and was filling in for House Speaker Rep. Taylor Barras, noted the dip in oil prices when he objected.
“Dropping the price of oil to $50 is not going to make the state go into the red,” Richardson said. “It’s a very small part of the budget and you have other contributing factors.”
Richardson says volatile oil prices serve as a prime example of why the state should continue to diversify its economy. The falling prices might mean oil companies are less likely to invest in new plants or renovations in the capital region, however.
“It will not wreck the economy," said Richardson, who is soon retiring from the conference. “It will cause a little dent in the state budget.”
