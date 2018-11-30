Reward increased for information in case of man whose body was found in trunk of his car in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A reward has been increased for information in the death of a man whose body was found in the trunk of his car Oct. 18 in the Lower Ninth Ward.
Family and friends of 29-year-old Justin Galatoire Frey Jr. have raised the reward, which now stands at $7,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. It expires on Nov. 30, 2020.
Frey’s body was found at the intersection of N. Miro and Benton Streets. His death is listed as unclassified, pending the coroner’s report.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers. To be eligible for the reward, tipsters must contact Crimestoppers directly and do not have to testify.
Tipsters can call 504 822-1111 or online by either downloading our free CS GNO Community App or through the link on the Crimestoppers website.
