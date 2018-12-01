NWLA WWII veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - World War II Army veteran, Kanick Lewis, Sr. celebrated his 100th Birthday earlier this month.
You may remember Mr. Lewis was one of our first veterans featured as part of our KSLA Salutes segment.
Mr. Lewis turned 100 years old on November 19th and his family and friends celebrated with a party for him on the 17th at the VFW Hall in Natchitoches.
City Councilman Lawrence Batiste, on behalf of the city of Natchitoches, awarded him with a plaque for reaching this milestone. He was also presented a plaque by Representative Kenny Cox.
Mr. Helaire, of the Office of Veteran’s Affairs in Shreveport, gifted him with a cap commemorating his service in World War II.
It was a great celebration of life for a great American and a great man, father, role model and patriarch of the Lewis family.
