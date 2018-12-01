Suspect wanted for allegedly spending $7k+ with stolen credit cards

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a person they say stole a couple of credit cards from an unlocked vehicle and used them to make about $7,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.
EBRSO officials say on Thursday, November 29, deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at the YMCA on YMCA Plaza Drive. The victim says while in the gym, someone went into their unlocked vehicle and stole two credit cards. Not long after, the victim discovered more than $7,000 had been spent on those cards at three different locations.
Anyone with info on the person responsible should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
