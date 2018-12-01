Local businesses strategize to compete with online sales

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With Christmas around the corner, many are heading online to shop. Local stores are now finding strategies to compete.
“We definitely see a lot of parents come in here and say, ‘Oh, I got that online,’” said Katie Shoriak.
Shoriak owns Victoria’s Toy Station. She says for 35 years, business has been doing well, but it hasn’t been without some competition. “It would be a shame to wake up and all of the small businesses not be here because of online shopping,” she said.
According to a study by the Pew Research Center, eight out of ten shoppers buy online. The trend has been the cause for some businesses closing their doors. Now, local shops are finding strategies to help compete.
“So to kind of make it fun for ten days straight, we do a sale each different day and we send an email blast out the previous night and like, that following morning,” said Micah Ingalls.
Ingalls manages The Backpacker on Jefferson Highway. He says giving shoppers some fun incentives is important. “Keeps it fresh, keeps it fun, something different every day,” he said.
Over the last few years, online shopping has created some stiff competition for local shops. However, businesses we talked to say they have something that’s much more valuable.
“We have amazing customer service” said Shoriak.
"You share a lot of similar interests, so you kind of bond on a common ground right then and there with a lot of people. Before you know it, you’re going fishing with them in a kayak,” said Ingalls.
That’s a service that comes without a price tag.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.