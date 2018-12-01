Livingston Parish granted $400,000 for Amite River Coastal Wetlands Restoration Project

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - Livingston Parish is expected to get more funds for a shoreline restoration project, according to a Saturday announcement from Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.
The Office of Gulf Restoration in the Department of the Treasury is awarding a $400,000 grant to the parish for the Amite River Coastal Wetlands Restoration Project.
“Funds from this grant will begin the planning stages—surveying, permitting, designing and engineering—of the Amite River Costal Wetlands Restoration Project,” Sen. Kennedy said. “Repairing the shoreline after years of erosion will help preserve Louisiana’s natural wildlife and resources as well as the beauty of the Amite River.”
The restoration project will help rebuild 10 acres of forested coastal wetlands and shoreline habitats that have been lost because of erosion at the meeting point of the Amite Rive and Lake Maurepas.
