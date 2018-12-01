HOLIDAY HELPING HANDS: LPSO request monetary donations and new, unwrapped toys for holiday giveaway

The national Christmas Crusade is an organization made up of law enforcement who throughout the year nominate children they have seen through their job duties. These children come from a variety of backgrounds but all of them are going through a hard time, according to the programs website. Officers nominate the children for sponsorship. They include items the children desperately need such as winter clothes or household items, and a toy because it provides an escape from the situation they are in. Locally, law enforcement sets up locations around Louisiana where they collect donations and distribute items to children in need during the holiday season.