HOLIDAY HELPING HANDS: LPSO request monetary donations and new, unwrapped toys for holiday giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting monetary donations and new, unwrapped toys for Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade.
The national Christmas Crusade is an organization made up of law enforcement who throughout the year nominate children they have seen through their job duties. These children come from a variety of backgrounds but all of them are going through a hard time, according to the programs website. Officers nominate the children for sponsorship. They include items the children desperately need such as winter clothes or household items, and a toy because it provides an escape from the situation they are in. Locally, law enforcement sets up locations around Louisiana where they collect donations and distribute items to children in need during the holiday season.
Donations will be accepted at various Bass Pro Shops and Wal-Mart locations in Denham Springs, Walker, & Watson on the following dates:
- Saturday, November 24 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 25 – 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 29 - 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Friday November 30 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 1 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 2 - 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 6 – 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 7 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 8 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 9 - 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Donations can also be mailed to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754.
Families wishing to receive donations are asked to apply in person at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker, La between December 3 through December 7. Applications will be accepted each day between 8:30 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. through 3:30 p.m.
Applicants are asked to bring the following items with them:
- Proof of residency in Livingston Parish – utility bill, school records, etc
- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted as proof of child’s birth date. - The age limit is 12 years old and younger
- Proof of income for ALL persons living in the household or Proof of food stamps – Food Stamp Cards will not be accepted as proof or Proof of Flooding
Toys will be delivered on Wednesday, December 19 beginning at 8:00 a.m.
