Geismar man dies after being ejected in Ascension Parish crash

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana troopers are investigating a crash that killed a man in Geismar early Saturday.
Just after 1 a.m., troopers with the Louisiana State Police were called out to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 73, south of LA 74 in Ascension Parish.
The Louisiana State Police reported that Mikel Michel III, 49, of Geismar died in the crash.
Investigators learned Michel was driving southbound on LA 73 in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, for an undetermined reason, ran off the right side of the road. Michel struck a mailbox and continued off the roadway into a ditch, before his vehicle overturned, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Michel was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.
The Coroner’s Office pronounced Michel dead at the scene and investigators are determining whether impairment was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.