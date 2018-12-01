FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lingering lunchtime showers and clearer afternoon skies for Saturday

A warming trend commences to end the week with highs back into the mid 60s by Friday afternoon. Our next storm system and cold front is forecast to arrive next Saturday. Once again a threat for severe weather can’t be ruled out at this time. Showers and t-storms appear likely in coverage at some point Saturday, but exact timing will need to be worked out in the coming days. The temperatures roller coaster will continue as a fall in temperature is then expected for the start of the next week.