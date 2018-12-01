FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect lingering lunchtime showers and clearer afternoon skies for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The severe weather threat for the local area is over, but a few lingering showers will be possible through lunchtime. By the afternoon skies will begin to clear as drier air works in behind a very weak cold front.
Highs today will still remain warm, way too warm for the beginning of December. The first weekend in December will be about 20 degrees above normal!
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will remain dry with some clouds moving in late. Monday will have partly cloudy skies, but should remain dry as well.
A stronger cold front is forecast to push through Monday afternoon resulting in a much needed cool down. Tuesday will be chilly with morning lows in the low 40s and highs only reaching the mid 50s. The metro area stays above the freezing mark Wednesday morning, but a few neighborhoods north and east might experience a very brief, light freeze.
A warming trend commences to end the week with highs back into the mid 60s by Friday afternoon. Our next storm system and cold front is forecast to arrive next Saturday. Once again a threat for severe weather can’t be ruled out at this time. Showers and t-storms appear likely in coverage at some point Saturday, but exact timing will need to be worked out in the coming days. The temperatures roller coaster will continue as a fall in temperature is then expected for the start of the next week.
