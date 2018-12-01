Fate of New Mexico man who killed 5 as a teen revisited

FILE - This undated photo released by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shows Nehemiah Griego, around the time of his arrest as a 15-year-old for the 2013 murders of five members of his family in Albuquerque, N.M. Griego who killed five family members as a 15-year-old is set to return to court Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, for a weeklong hearing to determine whether he has been rehabilitated while in the state's juvenile detention system. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (AP)