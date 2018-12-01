Burned body found in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Detectives are investigating after a burned body was found early Saturday morning in Shreveport.
Just before 6:00 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to reports of a grass fire in the 3100 block of Murphy Street. They located the burned remains, while extinguishing the fire.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Deputies with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, took possession of the decedent, and will begin working toward identifying the individual.
There is no further information at this time.
If you have any information call (318) 673-6955. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit information to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.
