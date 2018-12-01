HOLIDAY HELPING HANDS: Blue Stars Mothers sending care packages to troops overseas, accepting donations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Blue Star Mothers of Central spent Saturday morning packing Christmas care packages for troops overseas.
Since 2013, family members of service men and women have been boxing up donations they’ve collected from the community. They send a total of 2013 packages a year. They ship out for spring, summer, and Christmas. In the boxes are toiletries, non-perishable snacks and this time, a Christmas card.
The president of the chapter says she hopes when a soldier opens the box, they realize how much people back home appreciate their sacrifice.
“Everybody takes a box and fills it for that person and we always tell them, feel it as if you’re sending it to your own child,” Ann Berkins said. “What would you want them to get?”
Soldiers are expected to get the packages in about two weeks.
If you’d like to donate to the cause, click here. Also, Berkins says if you have a deployed service member in your family, you can send in their address and sign them up for a care package.
Mothers who have children serving or a veteran child can be a member of Blue Star Mothers of America.
