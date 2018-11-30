WBR deputies arrested in connection to multiple inmate escapes, more arrests possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two deputies employed with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were arrested for malfeasance in office in connection to an investigation into a recent escape by an inmate. Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed the arrests to WAFB Thursday, adding that more arrests are possible.
The department began an internal audit of its work release program following multiple successful escapes of work release inmates in 2018.
Sheriff Cazes declined to release the names of the employees who were fired but said he expects to release more information related to the arrest Monday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.