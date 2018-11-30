U-High holds jersey retirement ceremony for late Wayde Sims

(Thomas, Rachael)
By WAFB Staff | November 29, 2018 at 9:28 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 9:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A special ceremony was held Thursday night at U-High to remember LSU basketball player and U-High graduate, Wayde Sims.

With the Sims family and many of his former teammates in attendance, the Cubs retired #44, never to be worn by another player. Sims was a main piece of three state championships at U-High during his time there, including winning the Gatorade 2014-2015 Louisiana Basketball Player of the Year.

Sims was shot and killed September 28.

(WAFB)

