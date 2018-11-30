Santa to attend Vitalant’s annual Day of Giving Blood

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The holiday season is a time of giving and this year Vitalant is hoping you’ll consider giving blood to help ensure patients are able to spend the holiday with their family and friends.
You can help patients regain strength by donating blood during Vitalant’s annual Day of Giving blood drive on Thursday, December 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAY OF GIVING BLOOD
- Thursday, December 6
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vitalant donation center
- 8234 One Calais
Santa will be at the Vitalant donation center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to spend time with kids while their parents donate blood.
Donors will be treated with food and holiday treats and will be entered to win hourly and grand prizes. Donors will also receive a long-sleeve t-shirt and a $25 Amazon gift card, through the online rewards store. Donors will also have a chance to win hourly prizes such as Gerry Lane car detail packages, Stroubes gift cards to Kendra Scott Jewelry.
DONOR REQUIREMENTS
- Must be at least 16 years old
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
- Be in good health
Donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. You can schedule your appointment to donate online or call 877-25VITAL.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.