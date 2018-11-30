Ponchatoula students visit LSU Center for River Studies

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some 7th graders from Ponchatoula got a chance to learn about the Mississippi River Friday in Baton Rouge.
The group toured the state of the art LSU Center for River Studies, including that massive model of the Mississippi River Delta. It gives students a chance to see the impact the river has, not just on the Baton Rouge area, but the state as a whole.
“All of the visuals that they have, as soon as you come in, takes you right to the coast, right to the source of our coastal erosion issue in Louisiana,” said Jude Pisciotta, a 7th grade teacher at Champ Cooper Elementary School.
“The physical model, you just can’t express how much of an outreach education tool that is to see the research being done and the projector system that’s able to project maps and animations now that shows that in a new and interesting way,” said Joseph McClatchy, a coastal resources program specialist.
The massive model is larger than two basketball courts.
