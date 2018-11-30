Metro Council delays bidding for tire shredder because of higher-than-expected cost estimate

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday to delay the bidding process for a new tire shredder because some members were surprised by initial cost estimates.
The Centers for Disease Control issued a first-of-its-kind $605,000 grant for the shredder to the EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control district in August. The shredder would be used to get rid of abandoned tires that collect standing water and provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
But mosquito abatement director Todd Walker told the council he believed he needed a total of $1.6 million to complete the project according to his original plans, which assumed the East Baton Rouge district would get another grant from the state that never materialized.
“If I can prevent one person from getting West Nile or another disease, I think it pays for itself,” Walker said. “Mosquitoes that breed in those tires transmit disease.”
In a Thursday interview, Walker said the shredder and accompanying maintenance equipment will cost around $500,000, leaving scant resources to refurbish the facility where the shredder would be stationed. Walker said he would like the machine to be housed inside an existing facility so that it’s safe from the weather and lasts longer.
The cost-efficient option, Walker said, would be to use an old warehouse located on the Baton Rouge airport grounds currently used for mosquito abatement district storage, but a construction company has indicated the foundation might need to be reinforced to sustain the weight of a vibrating shredder.
He also said he wants to pave a road behind the facility so that dump trucks can enter the property on pavement instead of gravel.
“I can maybe reduce things and just go with the $605,000 and try to make do,” Walker said. “I’m trying to utilize what’s already there.”
Members of the metro council were concerned that Walker got his primary cost estimates from a company that plans to bid on the project, fearing the company might manipulate their estimate so the bidding leans in their favor.
“There are too many unknowns,” councilman Dwight Hudson said Thursday. “We would like to see the project materialize, but we’d like to do it an a responsible way.”
Some council members want the construction to be done in-house by DPW. Walker said he believes the company that gave him the cost estimate is the district’s best option, but he agreed to work with the Department of Public Works to get an independent cost estimate.
“Having a tire shredder would be a great resource,” Hudson said. “But the devil is in the details.”
Some council members expressed concern that the grant from the CDC could disappear if the project is not completed in a timely, cost-efficient manner. Walker said he does not believe the CDC has a timeline on the completion of the project.
Baton Rouge was supposed to be the guinea pig for a nationwide effort to reduce the mosquito population by shredding tires. Walker and Hudson both said that complicates the logistics because there is no other program to model after.
“We’re going to try and make this happen and cut costs as best we can,” Walker said.
