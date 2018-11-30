Man facing murder charge from 2017 deadly shooting now charged with attempted murder in recent shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man currently awaiting trial in connection with a deadly shooting in 2017 is now charged in a shooting that happened in October, according to court documents.
John Dunbar, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday.
He shot at the head of a passenger in a car on Tigerland Avenue on Oct. 15, 2018, according to the arrest warrant. The bullet hit the window and the warrant didn’t indicate the intended victim was injured.
The document stated the suspect, known to the intended victim as “Gotti” had pulled a gun on him once before.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a search of his home turned up a handgun, which Dunbar was not supposed to have because of a prior conviction. Reports added Dunbar ran from officers and “had to be subdued by taser.”
Dunbar was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer.
Bond has not been set.
According to the warrant, Dunbar is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in 2017. Reports show he is accused of killing Donald Ely, 37, in a shooting on East Polk Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on June 29, 2017.
It is believed Dunbar and two other men hunted down Ely because of a deadly shooting that happened in 2008. According to an arrest warrant, Ely shot and killed Henry Sterling on Dec. 8, 2008 during a fight. The warrant stated investigators determined Ely shot Sterling in self-defense, so he was not charged.
RELATED STORIES:
Court documents indicate Dunbar pleaded guilty in January 2014 to two counts of first-degree robbery. They added he has also previously been arrested on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.