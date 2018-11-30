LSU Rural Life Museum hosts 23rd annual ‘A Rural Life Christmas’

Information provided by the LSU Rural Life Museum
Ring in the Holiday season with a 19th century Louisiana celebration at the LSU Rural Life Museum.
Decorations with natural trimmings representative of special times of long ago will be displayed throughout the museum’s grounds.
Seasonal activities such a musical groups, demonstrating artisans, open-hearth cooking, storytellers, and costumed re-enactors will present during this event.
Admission: $10.00 per person. Children 10 years and younger are admitted for free.
This event will conclude with a bonfire and a visit from Papa Noel!