Jags looking for a little payback in the SWAC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s time for the Jaguars to put their win against Grambling State in the rear view mirror and get ready for the next big challenge.
That challenge is the Alcorn State Braves, winners of the SWAC Eastern Division.
The two teams meet in the SWAC Championship Saturday, Dec. 1, at 3:30 p.m. at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.
The Braves (8-3, 6-1) earned home field advantage after posting the league’s best conference record.
Southern (7-3, 6-1) is looking for a little revenge after losing to the Braves earlier in the season, 20-3. Alcorn held the Jags offense to 139 yards in the first meeting.
The Jaguars reeled off five straight wins after the loss to Alcorn, earning the SWAC West title after beating Grambling 38-28 in the Bayou Classic.
The winner of the championship game will advance to play the MEAC champs in the Celebration Bowl Saturday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
CONFERENCE RANKINGS - OFFENSE: (2) Alcorn: 33.2 points per game, (4) Southern: 28.3 points per game
CONFERENCE RANKINGS - DEFENSE: (1) Alcorn: 20.6 points per game, (2) Southern: 24.0 points per game
ALCORN STATE OFFENSIVE LEADERS:
Noah Johnson (passing): 168-of-265 passing for 1944 yards and 16 touchdowns
Johnson (rushing): 114 carries for 813 yards (7.1 avg) and seven touchdowns
PJ Simmons: 137 carries for 712 yards (5.2 avg) and four touchdowns
Anderson Raidarious: 28 receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns
Chris Blair: 38 receptions for 487 yards and six touchdowns
SOUTHERN OFFENSIVE LEADERS:
Ladarius Skelton (passing): 48-of-93 passing for 803 yards and nine touchdowns
John Lampley: 71-of-130 passing for 738 yards and nine touchdowns
Devon Benn: 146 carries for 728 yards (5.0 avg) and three touchdowns
Skelton (rushing): 79 carries for 465 yards (5.9 avg) and five touchdowns
Kendall Catalon: 31 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns
Trey Smith: 21 receptions for 361 yards and seven touchdowns
ALCORN STATE DEFENSIVE LEADERS:
Darron Johnson: 78 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Terry Whittington: 7.5 sacks
Javen Morrison: three interceptions and one touchdown
Cole Qwynnterrio: three interceptions and one touchdown
SOUTHERN DEFENSIVE LEADERS:
Calvin Lunkins: 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks
Jakoby Pappillion: three interceptions
Demerio Houston: two interceptions
