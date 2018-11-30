Harrowing footage shows group walking through California fire, getting rescued

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (CNN) - Stunning police dash cam video shows how a sheriff’s deputy managed to escape Northern California’s Camp Fire.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office released a video from Deputy Aaron Parmley.
He had gone out to help evacuate four nurses from a hospital in Paradise, the town of 26,000 that was effectively wiped off the map by the fire.
However, Parmley's car soon became disabled, and the deputy had to walk out through the fire.
Authorities said Parmley could only see about 10 yards in front of him.
The sheriff's office said he turned on his camera because he believed he was going to die.
But thankfully, an emergency vehicle arrived to rescue him and others.
The Camp Fire is now contained. It left 88 people confirmed dead, with almost 200 still missing, and burned more than 153,000 acres.
