Forget the chocolate: Advent calendars go for booze, cheese

In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo a cheese advent calendar from England's Ilchester Cheese Company is displayed in New York. The cardboard calendars, typically filled with chocolates, are now being stuffed with cans of beer or bottles of wine. And, making a pairing, others are filled with chunks of cheese. The companies behind them say they appeal to nostalgic adults who want to count the days till Christmas with something other than sweets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Mark Lennihan)