FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end chance of severe storms overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Highlights
Rain is likely later Friday night ahead of an advancing cold front, accompanied by a low-end risk for severe storms. The front will sweep that weather out of the area by midday Saturday. A second cold front delivers another round of showers and storms late Sunday and early Monday.
Details
Most of the WAFB region stayed dry through the day Friday, with breaks in the clouds allowing afternoon sunshine to push temperatures up to around 80°.
But rain is on the way. The question is: How long before it arrives?
Scattered rains will be moving into the WAFB area Friday evening and becoming widespread later in the night. As we’ve mentioned for several days now, there remains a low-end potential for a few strong to severe storms with this system. The primary threat for severe weather across the WAFB area will be between midnight and daybreak Saturday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB area under a marginal risk to a slight risk, with the higher threat focused south and east of Baton Rouge.
A cold front will be moving from west to east during the day and should sweep the rains and most of the clouds out of the area by or before lunchtime, taking us to the fair skies for Saturday afternoon. After a wet start to Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, afternoon sunshine should take us into the upper 70s to near 80° again for Saturday.
Our Sunday forecast has turned drier with our latest round of guidance. Look for a high Sunday in the mid to upper 70s as a second cold front approaches from the west. That front should sweep through Monday, with scattered showers and storms expected from late Sunday night into the first half of Monday. Skies should begin clearing by Monday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s.
The weather turns much cooler after that, with highs in the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and only getting into the low 60s Friday. The First Alert Forecast is dry through the middle of the week, with cold morning sunrises in the mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.
In the extended outlook, scattered rains return for Friday (40 percent) and again Saturday (50 percent), with clearing skies Sunday.
