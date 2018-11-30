FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light rain early; ‘marginal/slight’ risk for severe weather overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Areas of light rain showing up Friday morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and once again, temperatures are warmer than early Thursday morning, starting out in the mid-60s (very close to a daytime high this time of year).
Otherwise, scattered showers stay in our forecast; a 50 percent coverage during the day, with a “spring-like” high in the mid-70s. A reminder - the Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a “marginal/slight risk” for severe weather during the overnight hours. Our low will only drop into the mid-60s.
Saturday, there will be rain early (possible storms), with off-and-on again showers lasting into the afternoon and a high near 80 degrees. Expect a few isolated/scattered showers Sunday, with a high of 78 degrees.
