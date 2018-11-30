Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys take halftime lead over the Saints

Drew Brees and the Saints are riding a 10-game winning streak. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 29, 2018 at 8:39 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 8:48 PM

ARLINGTON (WVUE) - The Saints owned a 10-game winning streak entering tonight’s game against the Cowboys. Dallas possessed their own winning streak of three games. In North Texas something would have to give.

After a half of play, it’s the Saints in danger of a win streak ending. Cowboys lead the Black and Gold, 13-0.

Drew Brees is 7-of-13 passing, for 39 yards after two quarters.

Cowboys hit the end zone courtesy of a Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliot, 16-yard touchdown. The connection staked Dallas to a 10-0 advantage.

The Saints only shot to score in the first half, came up short on a fourth down attempt by Alvin Kamara. The running back was stopped at the Cowboys 1 by Damarcus Lawrence.

