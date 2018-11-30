Community members asked to donate supplies for winter care packages for veterans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Veterans Parade Foundation and VFW Zachary Taylor Post are teaming up to collect donations which will be used to create care packages to be distributed to homeless veterans for the winter months.
WHEN: Saturday, December 15, 2018 from
WHERE: VFW Zachary Taylor Post, 13214 S. Choctaw Dr.
TIME: 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Care packages will be distributed at the VFW Zachary Taylor Post where veterans will also receive complementary pastalaya dinners and free health screenings. Event organizers will also be available to assist veterans with job applications online.
Community members are asked to donate the following items for the distribution event:
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Winter wear including: jackets, gloves, hats, thermals, underwear, socks, and boots
- Snacks and non-perishable canned soups/foods
- Travel size toiletries such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes
Donations can be brought to the VFW Zachary Taylor Post. Anyone seeking more information is advised to contact Tommy Pitre by calling 225-273-1999 or calling Katie Leonard at 225-279-6785.
