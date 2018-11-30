BREC releases list of superintendent finalists

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The BREC Superintendent Search Committee has selected four finalists as it works to replace Carolyn McKnight, the retiring superintendent.
The committee narrowed the candidate pool from nine to four at its public meeting Thursday night. The finalists are:
- Chris Nunes, the director of parks and recreation for The Woodlands Township, TX
- Carlos Sam, superintendent of East Feliciana Parish Public Schools
- Nicholas Williams, the director of parks and recreation for the city of Oakland, CA
- Corey Wilson, chief of management and business service for BREC
“As a committee, we are excited about the caliber of candidates interested in leading BREC during this pivotal time in its history,” said Larry Selders, search committee chair. "We have a significant number of major projects on the drawing board and are looking for someone who can continue the visionary leadership of Carolyn McKnight. They will have big shoes to fill and it is gratifying to know that the agency will be in good hands, no matter which of these proven leaders is ultimately chosen.”
The members of the committee will begin in-person interviews with each candidate immediately. They plan to approve the candidates at the next regularly scheduled meeting on December 19 or, if necessary, at a special meeting tentatively scheduled for December 28.
McKnight’s contract expires toward the end of the year.
