Birth Center of Baton Rouge welcomes first baby at new location

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Less than a week after the Birth Center of Baton Rouge relocated, Lydia Pullman and her husband Andrew welcomed their newborn baby Otto Rolland Pullman.
OTTO ROLLAND PULLMAN
- Born November 26 at 2:48 p.m.
- Weighing 6 lbs. 7oz.
The Birth Center relocated from Picardy Avenue to the Woman’s Hospital Campus on November 26. Otto was born on November 28.
“We were so excited about having a natural birth at The Birth Center of Baton Rouge and have been pleased and rewarded by this decision. Our little boy came a bit early and only days after the new building opened,” Andrew said. “We owe and will forever cherish these moments to the staff at the Birth Center for making this day something we will remember so fondly.”
THE BIRTH CENTER OF BATON ROUGE
- 277 Rue de la Vie
- 225-761-1200
In 2014, Dr. Ryan Dickerson, OB-GYN, partnered with a team of experienced local midwives to open The Birth Center of Baton Rouge. It continues to be privately owned by local OB-GYNs and operated by midwives. As Louisiana’s only nationally accredited, freestanding, out-of-hospital childbirth center, the Birth Center has been open for nearly five years and has assisted in the birth of more than 400 babies.
With the increased demand for out-of-hospital births, the Birth Center partnered with Woman’s Hospital to build a new facility. The newly constructed building was specifically designed by midwives to offer a unique childbirth experience for women desiring an unmedicated birth.
Birth Center clients enjoy extended prenatal visits, birth in a homelike setting, direct access to an on-call midwife throughout the prenatal and postpartum period, and postpartum home visits. The Birth Center is also one of only two birthing locations in Baton Rouge that offer waterbirth.
Information on this page was provided by The Birth Center of Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.