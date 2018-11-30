Baton Rouge elementary students decorate boxes for Scotlandville Christmas tree

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some Baton Rouge elementary school students got creative to celebrate the holidays.
Students from Glen Oaks, Advantage Charter, and JK Haynes Charter decorated wooden gift boxes for the Christmas tree in Scotlandville Plaza. On Friday, they placed the colorful boxes in front of the tree at the plaza. Some of the students said it was a great way for the schools to come together.
“We come together as friendship, which shows fellowship and unity," said Jazmyne Cotcon, a 5th grader at JK Haynes.
“I think it’s pretty amazing because the boxes are so pretty and how we can come together to see how everyone else decorated their boxes,” said Jaycee Burcks, a 5th grade student at Glen Oaks.
The inaugural tree lighting ceremony will take place in the plaza Saturday, December 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.
