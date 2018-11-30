Baton Rouge Amazon driver: ‘It’s getting better’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An Amazon Flex delivery driver said the situation at Baton Rouge’s Amazon distribution center improved this week after media reports featuring dozens of customer complaints.
WAFB was the first to air video showing a chaotic scene inside the temporary tent structure on Airline Highway with packages stacked up and some damaged by water.
The Flex driver spoke to WAFB on the condition that her identity would not be revealed.
“The last couple of weeks have been hectic. There wasn't very much organization going on,” she said. “They just didn't seem to have the right processes in place to get everybody in there and out and all the routes done.”
But she’s optimistic that things are improving.
“As of this week it seems like that warehouse has been really organized. We got in there today and they were very quick to get us checked in, to get us our packages, we had full racks of packages. We were in and out and ready to deliver,” she explained.
Flex drivers sign up for four-hour blocks, delivering about 40 packages out of their own cars. When the warehouse falls behind, the drivers fall behind.
“Some people will end up returning the packages they can't get delivered by that four-hour time period, and then that makes all those packages a little bit later,” the driver said.
Andy Allen has a couple Amazon orders on the way. He got his hopes up on Wednesday when he checked his mail.
“We had two packages sitting on the porch out there from Amazon,” Allen explained. “Two different addresses, two different people. Unfortunately none of them were us.”
Packages being left at the wrong house is a common complaint. Another viewer sent WAFB a screenshot from his Amazon account showing a photo from a delivery driver of his packages sitting on his back porch. However, the home in the picture was not his. His surveillance cameras showed an Amazon Prime van pull into his driveway and back out again without making a delivery.
With over 200 Flex drivers in the Baton Rouge area, the driver we spoke to said there are bound to be a few bad apples.
“Amazon pays great, and unfortunately some of those people don't care about the job that they're doing, and they simply want to get in there and just get the money, and they don't really care about where the packages are going. The majority of the Flex drivers care,” she said.
The driver said her biggest problem is that many homes do not have the address or apartment number visible. Flex drivers deliver until 10 p.m. and drive different routes every night. She said it’s imperative that house numbers can be spotted at night.
She also said that drivers will call a customer if they’re having trouble locating the address, but many people assume the phone call is spam. Calls from Amazon will always show up with a Washington state area code, and oftentimes the exact number is 206-922-0194.
Flex drivers should always be wearing a fluorescent vest to identify themselves.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.