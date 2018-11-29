Accused child rapist indicted in Mother’s Day crime spree

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office on Thursday (Nov. 29) secured an indictment against a man accused of terrorizing six children and sexually assaulting three of them during a nine-hour crime spree on Mother’s Day.
Denera Carter, 31, was indicted for two attempted rapes, aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated burglary, among other charges, in a 12-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. All but one of the crimes is alleged to have occurred between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 13, 2018.
According to New Orleans police investigators, Carter first stole a vehicle off the lot of Salem Auto Nation in New Orleans East on May 11.
Next, police said Carter ditched that vehicle after breaking into a home in the 3000 block of Danneel Street in Central City around 5 a.m. on May 13. There, he took valuables and the keys to a Lexus SUV he stole from outside the home.
Carter’s next stop was at a home in the 3100 block of Morrice Duncan Drive in the Desire neighborhood. There, he forced his way into a house occupied by four young girls whose mother was away at work. Carter climbed into bed with two of them, attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl and then attempting to rape and kidnap her 12-year-old sister. The girls screamed and resisted, later describing their assailant as having a large cross tattooed between his eyebrows.
Police said Carter then went further east to a home in the 5100 block of Bundy Road, where an 11-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were home alone with their mother at work. Carter forced his way into the house, locking the boy in a closet and kidnapping the girl. He drove the girl to a home in an unknown location, where he sexually assaulted her. The girl was released near a New Orleans East high school shortly before 2 p.m.
The girl described her assailant’s tattoos and being taken in a white SUV with large custom wheel rims. New Orleans police arrested Carter the next day, finding him in New Orleans East driving the stolen white Lexus.
Carter has prior convictions for domestic abuse battery in St. Bernard Parish and for simple battery and criminal damage to property in East Baton Rouge Parish. A 2013 case of forcible rape and false imprisonment was dismissed in St. Bernard Parish, after Carter's alleged victim stopped cooperating with prosecutors.
Ad hoc Criminal District Judge Dennis Waldron increased Carter's bond amount from $105,000 to $1.65 million after the indictment was read. It included the following charges:
Count 1: Aggravated kidnapping of a child;
Count 2: Second-degree sexual battery of a child;
Count 3: Second-degree kidnapping of a child;
Count 4: Indecent behavior with a juvenile;
Count 5: Aggravated burglary;
Count 6: Attempted second-degree rape;
Count 7: Attempted first-degree rape;
Count 8: Attempted aggravated kidnapping;
Count 9: Aggravated burglary;
Count 10: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling;
Counts 11 and 12: Theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or more (two counts).
Assistant District Attorney Naomi Jones presented the case to the grand jury.
