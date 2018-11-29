Accused child rapist indicted in Mother’s Day crime spree

Carter’s next stop was at a home in the 3100 block of Morrice Duncan Drive in the Desire neighborhood. There, he forced his way into a house occupied by four young girls whose mother was away at work. Carter climbed into bed with two of them, attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl and then attempting to rape and kidnap her 12-year-old sister. The girls screamed and resisted, later describing their assailant as having a large cross tattooed between his eyebrows.