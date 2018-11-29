Woman arrested after foster child forced to wear electric dog collar, police say

Deborah Ann Jarrell (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | November 29, 2018 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 12:25 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly forcing a 6-year-old foster child to wear an electric dog collar.

Deborah Ann Jarrell, 61, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, a representative with the Children’s Recovery Center contacted police after a forensic interview with the child on October 25. The representative provided documentation stating that between January 8 and July 26, the victim was forced to wear an electric dog collar and was hit with a spoon-like object while in foster care, the report confirms.

Online records show Jarrell is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

