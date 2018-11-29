WANTED: Man accused of stealing truck from business after arriving on bicycle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of riding his bicycle to a business and then driving off in a truck is wanted by authorities.
The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported John Ford Reed, 47, is being sought by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He is 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators said cameras at the business on Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard captured video of the suspect on Nov. 4, 2018.
They added still photos taken from the camera system shows a man ride up on a bike, put it in the bed of a Ford pickup, and then drive away.
According to law enforcement, the photos were released to the public two days later and a tip was called in to Crime Stoppers identifying the suspect as Reed.
Detectives said their ongoing investigation into the theft revealed Reed to be the man seen on the surveillance footage.
Reed is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Another option is to text CS225 plus a message to CRIMES (274637).
