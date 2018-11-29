Video: Firefighters rescue man clinging to tree in flooded river

LOS ANGELES (KTLA/CNN) - Video captured a dramatic rescue by firefighters who pulled a man who was clinging to a tree in the swollen Los Angeles River near Griffith Park.
The rescue involved California Highway Patrol, a park ranger and a chopper.
After struggling to reach the man, the rescuer eventually pulled him into the fire department helicopter.
The fire department said he was conscious and alert is being treated for hypothermia.
It's unclear why he was in the river, but officials say at last check, he was in fair condition.
A storm is moving through the area, prompting flood and flash flood advisories. The river was moving at 15 mph, but it’s not clear how deep it was.
