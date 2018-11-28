Terron Armstead only Saint to miss matchup with Cowboys due to injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Left tackle Terron Armstead will miss his third straight contest with a pectoral muscle injury. Jermon Bushrod will fill-in at the left tackle spot in his absence.
The rest of the Saints roster fully participated in the Saints workout Wednesday.
Tre’Quan Smith, and Dan Arnold were among few players limited earlier in the week, but will be a full-go against the Cowboys.
New Orleans and Dallas meet up Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. on FOX 8. Our newscast start at 4 p.m. to get you ready for the big NFC matchup. Stay with us after the game for a postgame show with reaction from Coach Payton, Drew Brees, the locker room, and Saints FOX 8 analyst Deuce McAllister.
