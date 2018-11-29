Sportsline Player of the Week: Ascension Catholic RB Jai Williams

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - His dad was a star running back for Ascension Catholic before we started Sportsline Friday Nite 29 years ago, but now, the Bulldogs' Jai Williams has added a second player of the week award in his junior year.
Torrential downpours, sloppy fields, Vermilion Catholic’s defense - no problems. None of that would stop Williams from getting Ascension Catholic back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It was a lot; it was fun, though," said Williams. “It was fun slipping and sliding around the field and stuff.”
In the second half, Bulldogs coach Drey Trosclair decided to shake things up offensively by lining up in a Power I formation and letting his junior tailback go to work. The end result was 300 yards, three touchdowns, and a 37-13 victory.
“He’s sitting right now at 2,700 yards and 35 touchdowns throughout the 13 games we’ve played," said Trosclair. “He’s a tremendous back.”
Large stat lines aren’t new in the Williams family. His father and former Ascension Catholic running back Germaine “Juice” Williams was the school’s single-game rushing leader until it was broken by the younger Williams. But Germaine still ranks fourth in Louisiana for all-time rushing with 8,048. For his son to top that one, he’s got a ways to go.
"Me and Juice talked about it a little bit the other day. I sent him his updated stats and he’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s trying to catch me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s nobody better to do it than him,’” Trosclair added.
But Jai’s main focus right now is getting payback next Thursday night in the state title rematch against Lafayette Christian.
“I thought about that every game. I was like, I got to play my best so I can help our team get back to the dome. We here,” Williams explained.
WAFB is proud to present Ascension Catholic with this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of junior running back Jai Williams.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.