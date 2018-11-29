Sean Payton sends Saints gear to soldier deployed overseas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -To no one’s surprise, the head coach for The Saints is living up to his Saint title.
A Saints fan, Falynn Phillipello, tweeted that she was looking for a specific sweatshirt for her husband, who is currently deployed overseas.
The sweatshirt she wanted was worn by Payton during the games, and reads “Salute to Service.”
She said in her tweet that she couldn’t find the sweatshirt anywhere, so Payton decided to send her one. He also thanked her for her husband’s service.
Phillipello said the gesture will make her husband’s life.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.