Scotlandville Community to host Christmas tree lighting event

BATON ROUGE, LA - Tis' the season of joy!
Please join us on December 1st 2018, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. as we spread the holiday spirit of love, peace and joy at the Scotlandville Tree Lighting and Christmas in the Plaza event.
It is sure to be filled with fun, food, music & much much more.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will lead the countdown for the tree lighting
Councilwoman Chauna Banks will be on hand to welcome the community and speak of the event
Pat LeDuff with CADAV INC will share some exciting projects for the Scotlandville community
Scotlandville Magnet High School Band
Christmas Carols, Spoken Word, Puppet Show, Gospel Rap, Liturgical Dance
A variety of vendors to get those special Christmas gifts
Southern Grind will host an Open House
The Blue Room will host a Hospitality Room for participants and volunteers
COMMUNITY SPONSORS
CITY OF BATON ROUGE
COUNCILWOMAN CHAUNA BANKS
CADAV
COCA COLA
BREC
SOUTHERN GRIND
THE BLUE ROOM
WESTGSTE CHURCH OF PORT ALLEN, LA
If you have any question please contact Tamar Coleman at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center via 225-775-3935 or Tcoleman@brla.gov