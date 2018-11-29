Scotlandville Community to host Christmas tree lighting event

By Liz Koh | November 29, 2018 at 4:36 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 4:37 AM

Information provided by East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Chauna Banks

BATON ROUGE, LA - Tis' the season of joy!

Please join us on December 1st 2018, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. as we spread the holiday spirit of love, peace and joy at the Scotlandville Tree Lighting and Christmas in the Plaza event.

It is sure to be filled with fun, food, music & much much more.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will lead the countdown for the tree lighting

Councilwoman Chauna Banks will be on hand to welcome the community and speak of the event

Pat LeDuff with CADAV INC will share some exciting projects for the Scotlandville community

Scotlandville Magnet High School Band

Christmas Carols, Spoken Word, Puppet Show, Gospel Rap, Liturgical Dance

A variety of vendors to get those special Christmas gifts

Southern Grind will host an Open House

The Blue Room will host a Hospitality Room for participants and volunteers

COMMUNITY SPONSORS

CITY OF BATON ROUGE

COUNCILWOMAN CHAUNA BANKS

CADAV

COCA COLA

BREC

SOUTHERN GRIND

THE BLUE ROOM

WESTGSTE CHURCH OF PORT ALLEN, LA

If you have any question please contact Tamar Coleman at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center via 225-775-3935 or Tcoleman@brla.gov